SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An IDOC correctional officer is facing charges of custodial sexual misconduct and official misconduct.
Authorities with the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) arrested 30-year-old Springfield man Daniel Lara on Thursday. Both charges against him are Class 3 felony counts.
A press release from state police said ISP DII learned Wednesday from IDOC about an allegation of custodial sexual misconduct against Lara. There was an investigation, and Logan County State's Attorney Bradley Hauge approved the charges on Wednesday.
“The Illinois State Police (ISP), Division of Internal Investigation (DII), in cooperation with state of Illinois agencies in the Executive Branch, strives to address criminal misconduct allegations and promote safety in the workplace," said ISP DII Deputy Director Col. James Simington. "This investigation is one example of the diligent efforts the ISP agents invest in upholding the public’s trust.”
IDOC assisted with the investigation and arrest. Lara is in custody Friday at the Logan County Jail.
