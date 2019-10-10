ILLINOIS (WAND) – An IDOC employee who is accused of committing sexual acts with seven people who were in state custody has been arraigned on additional charges.
Michael Williams, 49, was already facing 25 counts of custodial sexual misconduct, all of them Class 3 felonies. Official documents detail the alleged sex acts.
Now, he is also charged with eight counts of obstructing a criminal investigation, also Class 3 felonies.
The crimes allegedly occurred in a period extending as far back as 2016 and continued each year through 2019, according to documents. Several of them, each listing the same inmate name, claimed seven of the 25 alleged sex acts happened between Dec. 1, 2016 and May 31, 2017.
IDOC spokeswoman Lindsey Hess confirmed Williams started working with the department on Feb. 16, 1999 and was placed on administrative leave on April 4, 2019. He is currently a food services manager at Decatur Correctional Center.
Williams separated from the Illinois Department of Corrections on Sept. 28, 2019.
His arrest happened after a joint IDOC and Illinois State Police investigation.
Hess declined to comment further on personnel matters.
Williams was booked into Macon County custody. His bail is set at $200,000.
He entered a plea of not guilty on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 30.