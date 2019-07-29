TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Taylorville man who was once employed by the Illinois Department of Corrections is no longer employed with the agency.
Bradley Jenkins was employed with IDOC from June 2010 until July 26.
Jenkins is currently under investigation for the death of his wife after she fell from a parking garage.
In early June, St. Louis police arrived to the Stadium East Parking Garage near Busch Stadium to find Jenkins, straddling the body of 27-year-old Allissa L. Martin. Jenkins was covered in blood, according to officers, and appeared to be intoxicated.
A press release says officers recovered Martin’s cell phone from the seventh floor of the garage, which was still recording. Police say the playback showed Martin pointing the camera at herself and then toward Jenkins as they argued. She yelled for Jenkins to stop punching her face, officers say, and dropped the camera before a scream and thump of her body hitting the ground could be heard.
Jenkins and his wife were married on May 22.
Court records show, Jenkins is expected in court on Aug. 21.