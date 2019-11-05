GALESBURG, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois Department of Corrections parole officer has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting two different female parolees.
Garrick Randolph, 52, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with custodial sexual misconduct and official misconduct.
On Aug. 13, Illinois State Police were notified by the Galesburg Police Department about an allegation.
A female parolee made a sexual assault report against Randolph on Aug. 12.
She said in mid-July of this year Randolph sexually assaulted her while at her home.
Agents also found and interviewed a second alleged victim who said Randolph sexually assaulted her during the commission of his duties as a parole officer.
Randolph turned himself in after warrants were obtained for his arrest.
He was held at the Knox County Jail before posting bond and being released the same day. His bond was set at $75,000 for each warrant arrest.
Police are investigating to see if there are any other potential victims.
Anyone with information is asked to call (847) 294-4466.