ILLINOIS (WAND) - Several dozen staff and inmates at Illinois prisons have tested positive for COVID-19, Illinois Department of Corrections data shows.
As of March 31, 2020, a chart on the IDOC website showed 16 total staff confirmed to have tested positive for the virus. The highest number of staff with the virus at that time came from Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill, which had nine cases.
Stateville also had nine inmates who had tested positive for COVID-19 at that time. One inmate there is confirmed to have died, according to NBC Chicago, and multiple others are on ventilators.
North Lawndale Adult Transition Center in Chicago had three confirmed COVID-19 cases among inmates as of March 31, according to IDOC data.
There were more than 180 pending tests among the IDOC incarcerated population in late March.
People can view the latest COVID-19 statistics from IDOC here. Data is updated every day.
IDOC spokesperson Lindsey Hess sent WAND-TV a statement about COVID-19 in state prisons on Tuesday morning.
"We are sad to report the first COVID-19 death at the Illinois Department of Corrections. A man in his 50’s who was incarcerated at Stateville Correctional Center died Sunday at an outside hospital. Our response to COVID-19 continues to be deliberate and aggressive. We are taking vigorous steps to protect our staff and men and women in custody from this disease, including thoroughly reviewing those who are eligible for early release, appropriately quarantining or isolating men and women in custody, and equipping staff with personal protective equipment. Our top medical and security personnel are stationed at our statewide command post resolutely working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within our facilities. We continue to work closely with the Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois Emergency Management Agency to ensure we are following all guidelines put forth by the Centers for Disease Control."
Hess said IDOC is taking multiple steps to address the pandemic. In her words, those actions included:
- On March 20, all correctional facilities statewide were placed on Administrative Quarantine with restricted movement.
- On March 14, the Department suspended visitation at all correctional facilities.
- Facilities with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are being placed on lockdown with only emergency medical movement.
- We are working with the Governor’s Office and Prisoner Review Board to review individuals who are eligible for early release.
- The Department modified its Pandemic Influenza and Continuity of Operations plans.
- Hand sanitizer, antibacterial soap, and cleaning supplies are being made available to all staff and incarcerated individuals. We are closely monitoring our supply levels at each facility and are in close communication with our vendors to maintain adequate inventory.
- All staff are being screened and having their temperature checked at arrival to their correctional facility.
- All interagency transports have been suspended with the exception of court writs, medical and mental health appointments, and emergency transfers.
- Per Governor Pritzker’s executive order, all county jail intakes have been suspended.
- All correctional facilities and transport vehicles are being routinely cleaned and disinfected.
- Staff and incarcerated individuals are being encouraged to practice good health habits, including hand-washing.
- We are communicating regularly with staff and people in custody to ensure they feel safe.
Inmates still have regular phone and video visit privileges. IDOC officials said they will ensure all men and women in custody have access to showers, medical and mental health treatment, alternative educational, clinical and substance abuse programming, access to the phone and GTL kiosks, cleaning supplies, the law library, commissary and leisure time services.
IDOC has an FAQ page online for the public to view. The department also has a support line available for questions, which can be reached from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday at (217)558-2200 ext. 7700. Questions can be emailed to doc.covid@illinois.gov.