DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)– The Illinois Department of Transportation announced a 6-mile resurfacing project on Old Business U.S. 51/South Business Route 51, from U.S. 51 south of Elwin to Cleveland Avenue in Decatur will begin on Monday, Sept. 12.
Due to the construction, Old U.S. 51 will be reduced to one lane in each direction at times, with traffic control utilizing dynamic message signs, arrow boards, spotters and barricades.
The project in total will consist of resurfacing, curb and median repairs, and bridge repairs, including a deck overlay and replacing the joints on the Illinois 105 intersection.
During repairs traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. IDOT advises avoiding the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.
Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
According to IDOT, over the next six years, they plan to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.
