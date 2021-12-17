SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The annual Illinois Traveler Opinion Survey is now available online.
The Illinois Department of Transportation is asking for the public's feedback on the state's transportation system and travel habits.
The survey will be available until Jan. 7. You can access the survey by clicking here or visiting idot.illinois.gov.
“While Illinois enjoys a world-class transportation system, we are always striving to improve. Feedback from you always helps inform our efforts,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Understanding travel behaviors, habits and opinions helps us provide the best service possible. Please take a few minutes to complete the survey so that we can best meet your transportation needs.”
Conducted in partnership with the University of Illinois Springfield, the survey, seeks feedback on topics ranging from road conditions and ice-and-snow removal to commuting habits and behaviors.
The survey also asks travelers about any changes in their travel habits due to the pandemic, transportation funding, safe driving practices and use of IDOT facilities.
The Illinois Traveler Opinion Survey has been conducted annually since 2001, and to view last years or previous years results click here.
