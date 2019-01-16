(WAND) - The Illinois Department of Transportation is asking people to share personal stories for the the IDOT Safety Campaign.
"Traffic crashes and fatalities do not just represent statistics, but names and faces of people with families and loved ones who care about them," said Cynthia Watters, IDOT's bureau chief of Safety Programs and Engineering. "The choices we all make in our daily travels can change your life or someone else's forever. By sharing these stories, we hope to honor victims and save lives."
IDOT is asking people to share stories if you have lost a loved one or been affected by poor driving for their "Life or Death Illinois" campaigns.
The campaigns are focusing on sober driving, seat belt use, distracted driving awareness, work zone safety, motorcycle safety and more.
To submit a story, click HERE.