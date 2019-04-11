SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Bridge repair work in the Springfield area will mean lane closures at certain times.
The Illinois Department of Transportation says the repairs will happen starting on April 15 at bridges along Interstate 55/72. The work will be done in stages at the following places:
- Both sides of I-55 over Fancy Creek
- Northbound I-55 over Sherman Road
- Both sides of Clear Lake Avenue over I-55
- Cook Street over I-55
There will be nighttime lane closures on I-55 during work on the Clear Lake Avenue Bridge. One lane of I-55 will be closed as crews work on the Sherman Road bridge in August. IDOT says all construction has an expected end date of Oct. 15.
Drivers are reminded to expect delays and allow extra time if they’re driving through where the bridges are. Alternate routes should be considered if possible.
“Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment,” state police said in a press release.