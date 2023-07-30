LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - IDOT was called to a road buckle on Interstate 55 south near milepost 131.5 and 133.5 Sunday.
This is north of Lincoln, north and south of exit 133.
The road had buckled and was a hazard in the left lane.
IDO decided to repair the road before the condition worsens.
Drivers were told to slow down or seek alternative routes.
The left lane was shut down during repairs.
