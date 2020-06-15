SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Transportation has launched its next phase of Life or Death Illinois, centered on sharing real stories of people who have lost their lives on Illinois roads. The Life or Death Illinois campaign spotlights the impacts on the families left behind.
“Every death on our roads means someone’s parent, child, sister or brother is no longer here,” said Acting Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “The choices we make in our travels truly have life-or-death consequences. Hearing from these brave survivors will help us drive the number of traffic fatalities to the only acceptable number: Zero.”
Life or Death Illinois allows families to tell their stories through interviews and unscripted dialogue talking about losing loved ones to crashes that could have been avoided if smarter decisions were made behind the wheel.
Additional information is available at lifeordeathillinois.com, where the public can sign up to follow the campaign on social media and share stories of lives lost.
Life or Death Illinois debuted in 2018 with the goal of reducing injuries and fatalities associated with motorcycles, bicycles, pedestrians, seat-belt use, work zones, and impaired and distracted driving.
1,009 people died on Illinois roads in 2019, a decrease of 26 from 2018. This year, there have been 370 fatalities, based on preliminary statistics through June 11.
