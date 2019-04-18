SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Transportation is giving 5,000 seedlings to schools across the state in honor of Earth Day.
Earth Day is April 22.
The "Trees to Schools" initiative helps offset the loss of trees removed by construction and maintenance projects.
Each of the nine IDOT highway districts will get 550 trees that will be given to local schools.
The trees can be planted on school grounds or distributed to students.
The tree were given free to IDOT as part of the Living Lands & Waters Million Trees Project.
Tree varieties include red oak, swamp white oak, bur oak, and redbud.
About 50,000 seedlings have been given out by IDOT since 2009.