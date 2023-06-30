SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — You may be packing up and hitting the road for a nice getaway over the holiday weekend. The Illinois Department of Transportation hopes to make your trip a bit easier by reopening some work zone lanes.
Construction work in many areas across the state was already suspended Friday afternoon. Those non-emergency road closures will be back in place early Wednesday morning.
However, IDOT officials said people should still look out for construction workers who may be out. Public Information Officer Paul Wappel said drivers need to follow the signs in work zones and obey the speed limit.
"When you see orange, slow down. That's a sign to slow down," Wappel said. "And if somebody is working, and they very well could be, that's somebody's mom, dad, brother, sister, or friend, whoever it might be. We want them to get home at the end of their work day like we want everyone to travel safely to their destination."
Wappel said people should also remember to wear their seat belt since that is the best defense if you are in a crash. He also noted you should have a fully charged cellphone on you in case of an emergency. But, you shouldn’t use a phone while you’re driving.
IDOT and the Illinois State Police also stressed that everyone should drive sober over the holiday weekend. The state's "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign will stay in effect through July 5. Additional law enforcement will be on the road monitoring for drivers impaired by alcohol, marijuana, or other drugs.
"We all want to celebrate our nation's birthday this Fourth of July, but make sure to do it responsibly," said ISP Division of Patrol Deputy Director Col. Margaret McGreal. "Most crashes are preventable. With the increased holiday traffic, take extra precautions. Buckle up, pay attention, drive sober and obey the speed limit."
The state reported 20 fatalities from 19 crashes during the Independence Day holiday period last year.
