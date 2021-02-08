LINCOLN, Ill (WAND) The snow cause danger on the roads today, including a pile up on I-55 and multiple slide offs. The Illinois Department of Transportation says to be extra careful this week, as the air will be frigid and roads may have black ice. They say prepare your car with essential items such as a cell phone charger, flashlight, blanket, windshield wiper fluid, a first aid kit, etc. They recommend only driving when essential, but if you do need to drive, to do so slowly and carefully, especially in blowing snow weather with limited visibility.
To make the roads as safe as possible, IDOT recommends keeping your distance from snow plows. Paul Wappel, Public Information Officer for Illinois Department of Transportation Springfield, says to avoid passing snow plows when at all available.
