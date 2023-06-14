IDOT temporarily closing I-74 in Champaign for emergency power line repairs

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Department of Transportation will be conducting a temporary roadway closure of Interstate 74 for emergency repairs of power lines located over I-74 between I-57 and Prospect Avenue (milepost 179) in Champaign at approximately 8:15 pm.
This detour is anticipated to take 45 minutes to an hour.
- I-74 Eastbound will be detoured to I-57 southbound – milepost 178.
- I-74 Westbound will be detoured at Prospect Avenue – mile post 180.
- I-57 northbound to I-74 eastbound ramp will be closed.
Drivers are advised to take alternate routes and avoid the area.
