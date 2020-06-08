PANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Transportation will close a 1.5 mile portion of U.S. 51 just northeast of Pana.
The closure will be on Friday. IDOT crews will be making necessary repairs to the Union Pacific railroad crossing. Work is expected to begin at 4 a.m and wrap up by noon.
IDOT said a detour will be posted.
No traffic will be permitted on U.S. 51 during the repairs, and motorists must follow the posted detour and should allow for extra travel time. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
For updates you can follow @IDOTDistrict6 on Twitter.
