COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced it will provide $12.5 million to the Illinois State Police for the purchase and installation of automated license plate readers and software to aid in the investigation of Cook County expressway shootings.
ALPR installations at 47 locations will include specialized cameras to read the license plate numbers of vehicles moving in traffic.
The installations will also include a communication system to backhaul the video images to a central location where additional software is used to query and match license plates to existing license plate and vehicle databases.
“No one should feel afraid for their life or safety on Illinois expressways, and I’ve directed my administration to work collaboratively and creatively to ensure we have assets in place to protect the public,” Governor JB Pritzker said. “Tamara Clayton’s tragic death must not be forgotten, and we must do everything we can to prevent more expressway shootings.”
“The ISP welcomes this important step toward expanding force-multiplying technology we have long needed to protect the public,” said Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. “With funding secured, the next step is to execute the plan, and start collecting the evidence we need to detect and deter crime on our interstates."
“Making sure Illinois highways are as safe as possible always is our No. 1 priority at IDOT," said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "This agreement, made possible through the efforts of the General Assembly and Gov. Pritzker, is another step in that direction. We look forward to continuing our partnership with ISP and law enforcement throughout the state in finding new ways to protect the public.”
The $12.5 million grant from IDOT will cover the costs of engineering, permitting, and labor associated with the purchase and installation of readers, controllers, servers/software, electrical power, and communications equipment required to install ALPR systems.
The maintenance of the ALPR systems for up to two years is also included in the agreement.
As of Feb. 10, 2021, a total of 27 expressway shootings on the Cook County area expressway systems has been reported. Of those shootings, 11 resulted in injuries, 3 shootings with fatalities, and there were a total of 14 gunshot victims.
In 2020, there were a total of 128 reported expressway shootings. This included 49 shootings with injuries, 7 shootings with fatalities and a total of 72 gunshot victims.
In 2019, the total number of reported expressway shootings was 52; 21 shootings with injuries, 3 shootings with fatalities and a total of 35 gunshot victims.
