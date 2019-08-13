SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Transportation has unveiled a new advertisement educating people about Scott's Law.
Scott's Law requires drivers to move over and change lanes when an emergency, law enforcement, or other official vehicle is pulled to the side of the road.
The Life or Death Illinois campaign now includes Scott's Law.
A new video will air statewide after Gov. JB Pritzker recently signed legislation strengthening the law.
The video features footage of Kyle Deatherage, an Illinois State Police trooper who was hit and killed while making a traffic stop near Litchfield in 2012.
Deatherage was survived by his wife and two young children. The video will air on TV, online platforms and social media.
"We are humbled to be able to put a real name and face to Scott's Law and the human toll that comes with all fatalities on our roads," said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Sadly, these deaths are almost always preventable. Trooper Deatherage's family has shown bravery and courage by helping IDOT raise awareness of these life-and-death issues."
Scott's Law was named after Chicago firefighter Scott Gillen, who was struck and killed while assisting at a crash scene.
In the past year, three state troopers have been killed while performing traffic stops.
"The Illinois State Police is grateful to IDOT for including Scott's Law in the Life or Death Illinois campaign," stated Acting ISP Director Brendan Kelly. "This campaign will honor the life of Trooper Deatherage and his family as well as the lives of countless other troopers, first responders and frontline highway workers by bringing a greater awareness to the sad consequences of violating Scott's Law."