COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A driver has been cited for Scott's Law after police said they crashed into an IDOT vehicle in Coles County near Mattoon.
Police were called to a three vehicle crash northbound on Interstate 57 at Milepost 188 around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
An IDOT truck was blocking the right lane for crews working in the area. A white 2011 Freightliner box truck was traveling northbound in the right lane of Interstate 57, in the same area.
Police said the box truck, driven by Evan T. Bebee, a 24-year-old man from Cut Off, LA, struck the Truck Mounted Attenuator (TMA) that was attached to the IDOT truck. The crash caused the box truck to overturn onto its side on the roadway.
A 2019 Chevrolet Traverse was also damaged after it drove through the crash debris.
Bebee was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the IDOT truck, a 64-year-old man from Humboldt, IL refused medical attention and the driver of the Traverse, a 25-year-old man from Dowagiac, MI, also refused medical attention.
Bebee was issued citations for Failure to Yield to a Stationary Emergency Vehicle (Scott’s Law) and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash.
Under "Scott's Law," when approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down and move over. A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
