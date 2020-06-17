SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 546 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 87 additional confirmed deaths.
- Champaign County: 1 male 40s
- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 3 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 3 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 6 females 80s, 6 males 80s, 9 females 90s, 4 males 90s
- DeKalb County: 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s
- Jackson County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 60s
- Kane County: 1 male 40s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 70s
- Kendall County: 1 male 30s
- Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Macoupin County: 1 male 60s
- McHenry County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Peoria County: 1 female 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+
- Tazewell County: 1 female 80s
- Union County: 1 female 90s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 134,185 cases, including 6,485 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 29,987 specimens for a total of 1,258,328. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 10–June 16 is 3%.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. See CDC definition of a probable case on its website. IDPH will update these data once a week.
