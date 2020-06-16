ILLINOIS (WAND) - Health officials in Illinois announced over 600 new positive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, along with 72 additional confirmed deaths.
The latest deaths include the following, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health:
- Cook County: 1 male in his 30s, 1 male in his 40s, 2 females in their 50s, 2 males in their 50s, 4 females in their 60s, 7 males in their 60s, 2 females in their 70s, 8 males in their 70s, 5 females in their 80s, 8 males in their 80s, 5 females in their 90s, 3 males in their 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male in his 80s
- Jackson County: 1 male in his 40s, 1 female in her 80s
- Kane County: 1 male in his 40s, 2 males in their 50s, 1 male in his 70s
- Kankakee County: 1 male in his 60s
- Lake County: 1 female in her 40s, 1 male in his 60s, 1 female in her 70s, 1 female in her 80s, 1 male in his 80s, 2 females in their 90s, 1 male in his 90s, 1 female at 100+
- Madison County: 1 female in her 80s
- McHenry County: 1 male in his 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 male in his 70s, 2 males in their 80s, 1 Unknown person in their 80s, 1 male in his 90s
Illinois has a total of 133,639 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, including 6,398 deaths across 101 counties. The age range of these cases ranges from less than one year old to over 100 years old.
In the last 24 hours, labs reports 18,729 specimens for a total of 1,228,341. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests from June 9 - June 15 is 3 percent.
Authorities said 26 male inmates at the East Moline Correctional Center have tested positive for COVID-19. All of them are appropriately isolated or quarantined with medical personnel monitoring them. Three staff tested positive at this location and one has recovered.
All confirmed cases at East Moline have been traced to the same dorm-style living unit, per IDPH. The medical task force from the Illinois Department of Corrections is using point prevalence surveillance to help control the further spread of infection.
IDPH is listing confirmed and probably cases and deaths on its website, which can be accessed here.
