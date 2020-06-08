SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 658 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 23 additional confirmed deaths.
- Cook County: 1 male 50s, 6 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 female 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 50s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 128,415 cases, including 5,924 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 16,099 specimens for a total of 1,058,873. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 1–June 7 is 5%.
