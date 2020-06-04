SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 929 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 116 additional confirmed deaths.
The most recent deaths include:
- Coles County: 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 5 females 60s, 10 males 60s, 10 females 70s, 9 males 70s, 9 females 80s, 9 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 female 100+
- DeKalb County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Jo Daviess County: 1 male 50s
- Kane County: 2 males 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+
- Kankakee County: 2 males 90s
- Lake County: 2 males 50s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 3 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- LaSalle County: 2 males 70s
- Macon County: 1 female 80s
- Madison County: 1 male 60s
- McDonough County: 1 female 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Union County: 1 female 70s
- Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- Williamson County: 1 female 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 124,759 cases, including 5,736 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 22,841 specimens for a total of 982,016. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 28–June 3 is 6%.
On Friday, all regions in the state of Illinois moved into Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan. This allows many businesses and organizations to reopen with certain restrictions still in place.
>>Pritzker to end daily COVID-19 briefings
Pritzker said Friday marked the end of the stay-at-home order and the start of a new executive order called the Community Recovery Order.
He also extended the ban on residential evictions, utility shut offs, and suspension of vehicle repossessions.
Pritzker said guidance was given to youth camps and sports on how to restart.
Later Thursday, recommendations for houses of worship were released. These will be guidelines, not mandatory restrictions, Pritzker said. Pritzker said the safest options remain drive-in services, but IDPH will offer guidelines for those churches that want to resume in house worship. However, those recommendations will include having ten people or less gathered indoors.
All of the 5,500 childcare providers who are not currently operating are being asked to reopen when the state enters Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois Plan.
For the first four weeks that they are open, providers will be able to serve no more than ten children per classroom.
Once they have provided care safely for four weeks, they will be able to expand to larger group sizes, but not full capacity.
Licensed home daycares will be able to operate at their standard capacity.
Pritzker said children over the age of 2 should still wear face coverings while at day cares as long as they are medically able to. Children under 2 should not wear face masks.
>>Pritzker withdraws rule imposing misdemeanor on businesses defying stay-at-home order
Pritzker announced the Illinois Contact Tracing Collaborative, a locally-driven approach to scale up contact tracing in Illinois.
Illinois will be implementing a project management and comprehension tool to collect and hold all raw information relating to contact tracing for COVID-19 and providing "forward-facing relationship management software for deployment throughout the state."
The software will let all local health departments to work on one platform and allow IDPH to operate with an aggregated, real-time sense of where COVID-19 is in Illinois.
There will also be an app associated with the disease reporting software that will be available to those who test positive for COVID-19.
>>READ MORE: Gov. Pritzker announces contact tracing pilot program
>>Pritzker announces initiative to get people back to work
>>Why and how COVID-19 deaths are tracked in Illinois
>>Gov. Pritzker announces grants to help infrastructure projects
Regarding recovering rates:
- Those less than 2 weeks out of testing positive: 49 percent report they no longer feel symptoms
- Those between 2 and 4 weeks out of testing positive: 61 percent report feeling recovered
- Those more than 4 weeks out of testing positive: 74 percent report being recovered
Illinois health officials announced 140 cases of the medication Remdesivir were sent to 14 hospitals across the state. Each case contains enough to treat about five patients.
Remdesivir is an anti-viral drug that has shown promising results in treating COVID-19. Officials said those with the virus have exhibited quicker recovery times after receiving the medication in testing.
On May 5, Pritzker announced his "framework for moving forward" which he called Restore Illinois. He called it a public health plan to safely reintroduce "parts of our lives that have been put on hold with COVID-19."
"Science and data are our over-arching guard rails for how we move forward," he said.
To read all about these phases, click the link below.
>>Gov. Pritzker releases 5-phase plan to reopen Illinois
For regions to move into the different phases:
- A region must be at or under a 20 percent positive testing rate
- A regional must be increasing by no more than 10 percentage points over a 14 day period
- A region must not have had an overall increase or must have maintained overall stability in hospital admissions
- A region must maintain the accessibility of a surge threshold of 14 percent availability of ICU beds, of medical and surgery beds, and ventilators
Pritzker said large venue concerts and festivals will not be able to resume until regions meet Phase 5.
The number of public testing sites has been increased to 177, and two additional state-run drive-thru testing sites have been added.
Testing site locations include:
- 19 in Rockford region
- 9 in Peoria region
- 8 in Springfield region
- 5 in Edwardsville region
- 33 in Marion region
- 10 in Champaign region
- 41 in Chicago
- 22 in the southwest suburbs
- 8 in the west suburbs
- 11 in the northwest suburbs
- 11 in the north suburbs
Pritzker announced IDPH deployed ten teams of 50 nurses to long-term care facilities across the state. Over the coming days, an additional team of 200 IDPH nurses will join the ranks to deploy to nursing homes throughout Illinois.
"They'll be focused on three tasks: conducting swab testing, training existing staff to take samples themselves, and reviewing and improving the facility's hygiene practices and PPE use," Pritzker said.
Pritzker said the state is ramping up testing of residents and staff at facilities with or without COVID-19 cases.
"We are working to test all residents and all staff for free at facilities without known COVID-19 outbreaks," Pritzker said. "And at facilities with known cases, we are ensuring that all employees can be tested for free."
Pritzker also announced the hiring process for long-term care facilities has been simplified to help them bring on additional part-time help as needed.
The CDC announced a new list of possible symptoms of COVID-19.
Previous symptoms included fever, cough and shortness of breath.
The CDC added these six additional symptoms:
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Counties with positive COVID-19 cases include Alexander, Boone, Bureau, Calhoun, Cass, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Coles, Cook, Crawford, Cumberland, DeKalb, DeWitt, Douglas, DuPage, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Franklin, Fulton, Gallatin, Greene, Grundy, Hamilton, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Iroquois, Jackson, Jasper, Jersey, Johnson, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Lawrence, Lee, Logan, Macon, Macoupin, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Mason, Massac, McHenry, McLean, Mercer, Monroe, Moultrie, Morgan, Ogle, Peoria, Piatt, Pike, Pope, Pulaski, Randolph, Richland, Saline, Sangamon, Schuyler, Shelby, Stark, St. Clair, Tazwell, Union, Vermilion, Washington, Wayne, White, Whiteside, Will, Williamson, Winnebago, and Woodford.
>>Central Illinois counties reporting cases of COVID-19
The majority of people diagnosed with COVID-19 do recover. Officials report 50 percent of those diagnosed were recovered within seven days of testing positive in Illinois. Even more recover within two weeks, although officials did not release that percentage.
Most cases of COVID-19 have been mild, but people including the elderly and those with compromised immune systems are considered most at risk. However, cases reported in Illinois have included all age ranges.
People are being asked to follow social distancing measures, including working from home when possible, limiting the amount of time spent in the community and avoiding public transportation.
The number of cases with no clear connection to travel or a known positive COVID-19 case is rising, IDPH officials said.
Click here to learn more about how people, their school, workplace and community can prepare for COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.