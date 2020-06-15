ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois health officials are reporting 19 additional deaths from COVID-19 and hundreds of new positive cases.
A Monday press release said the state has 473 new confirmed cases of the virus. The list of new deaths includes:
- Cook County: 1 male in his 50s, 1 female in her 60s, 1 male in his 60s, 4 females in their 70s, 3 males in their 70s, 3 females in their 80s, 1 male in his 80s, 5 females in their 90s
As of Monday, the state has a total of 133,016 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,326 deaths. These are reported across 101 Illinois counties.
The age range of cases is from young than one to over 100 years. In the past 24 hours, labs reported 18,627 specimens for a total of 1,209,612.
Officials said the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percentage of total tests is 3 percent from June 8 to June 14.
Confirmed and probable case information can be found on the IDPH website. Anyone with questions about COVID-19 should call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
