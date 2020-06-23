ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois public health officials announced 601 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, along with 38 additional deaths.
The deaths include the following:
- Boone County – 1 male in his 60s
- Cook County – 1 female in her 40s, 1 male in his 50s, 1 female in her 60s, 3 males in their 60s, 2 females in their 70s, 1 male in his 70s, 2 females in their 80s, 1 male in his 80s, 3 females in their 90s, 2 males in their 90s, 2 females at 100+ years
- DuPage County – 1 male in his 70s, 1 female in her 80s, 1 male in his 80s
- Jefferson County – 1 male in his 70s
- Kane County – 1 male in his 60s, 1 male in his 80s
- Kankakee County – 1 female in her 60s
- Kendall County – 1 male in his 90s
- Lake County – 1 male in his 50s, 1 female in her 60s, 2 males in their 80s
- Macon County – 1 male in his 80s
- McHenry County – 1 female in her 80s
- St. Clair County – 1 female in her 60s
- Will County – 1 female in her 70s, 1 female in her 80s
- Winnebago County – 1 female in her 50s
The state is reporting a total of 137,825 positive cases Tuesday and 6,707 deaths. The age range of cases is from younger than one year old to older than 100 years.
In the last 24 hours, health officials said labs reported 20,507 specimens for a total of 1,399,510. The preliminary seven-day statewide positive rate for cases as a percent of total tests from June 16 to June 22 is 2 percent.
IDPH is now reporting confirmed and probable cases, along with deaths, on its website, which can be found here.
