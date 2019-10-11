ILLINOIS (WAND) – There are now at least six vaping-related illnesses across four central Illinois counties, health officials told WAND-TV.
The station learned from the Illinois Department of Public Health that the illnesses, which have led to at least 26 deaths across the U.S. as of Thursday, are between Champaign, Vermilion, Sangamon and Macoupin counties. One person has died from these illnesses in the state of Illinois.
IDPH leaders could not give exact numbers, but said each of Vermilion, Sangamon and Macoupin counties have between one and three cases, while Champaign County has between three and six. This means there could be as many as 15 active cases in those four counties.
The department’s data said there are 123 confirmed respiratory illness cases in Illinois, with 38 people needing more investigation.
In response to the issue of e-cigarettes, Michigan and New York banned the sale of flavored e-cig products. President Donald Trump’s administration is pursuing putting a stop to e-cigarette flavoring sales nationally.
Several businesses, including Walmart, Kroger and Walgreens, have announced they will stop selling e-cigarettes in stores.