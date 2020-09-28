(WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health along with the Illinois Department of Commerce has issued a change to their guidance for Halloween amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity said activities such as train rides and inflatables should not open. Haunted houses must also be closed at this time, and leaders said hands-on exhibits should either close or change to eliminate hands-on parts.
Following these changes, organizers of the Terror on Washington Street haunted house in Clinton said the attraction will not open as was planned on Oct. 9. They heard the news about policy changes from the DeWitt Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
WAND's Chris Carter reported earlier in September about changes leaders of this attraction were making in order to be safe during the pandemic. With Terror on Washington Street closed in 2020, they are planning to reopen in 2021.
"Clinton Haunted House is a well known event that has taken place for over 25 years," a press release said. "Volunteers were moving forward with plans to open on Oct. 9. Numerous changes were implemented to the interior of the haunt, as well as other changes such as online ticket sales with timed entry, to control the flow of visitors inside the building. The online ticket link has been removed from social media and websites as of today. Full refunds will be given to those who have purchased tickets for the event."
Necrosis Haunted House in Rantoul has also announced it is closing.
New guidelines went on to say capacity at attractions should not exceed 25 percent in Phase 4. They added online ticket orders should be encouraged. Employees and customers must wear masks and comply with social distancing requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.