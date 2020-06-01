ILLINOIS (WAND) - All community-based COVID-19 testing sites will be closed Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health said.
The only one of these sites in central Illinois is in Champaign. IDPH posted a list of closed sites to Twitter.
The department did not offer an explanation for the closures in the post.
UPDATE: All Illinois Community Based Testing Sites will be closed on Monday, June 1. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/uBxepxbj6g— IDPH (@IDPH) June 1, 2020
