ILLINOIS (WAND) – Authorities have issued a warning about lettuce after an E. coli infection outbreak across states, including Illinois, began.
The E. coli O157:H7 infections may be linked to lettuce, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Officials said there are 40 cases in 16 states and one case in Illinois, which led to one person ending up in a hospital.
IDPH officials are warning people not to eat romaine lettuce from the Salinas growing region of California. When buying lettuce, check labels and do not purchase if the label says Salinas, or if there is no label.
At home, romaine lettuce that is from Salinas or has an unknown point of origin should be thrown out, health leaders said. More information is available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Missa Bay LLC is recalling ready-to-eat salad products containing meat or poultry because lettuce in them may have the same. E. coli contamination. A list of products involved in the recall, which are sold in Illinois and 21 other states, can be found online here.
People who have those salads in their homes are asked to throw them away.
Symptoms of infection for E. coli can include severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea and vomiting, but they can vary from person to person, IDPH said. Anyone who shows symptoms after recently eating romaine lettuce is asked to seek medical are and alert medical providers.
IDPH said an investigation to find other possible contamination sources and other products that could possibly be linked to illness.