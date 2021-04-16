Vaccine Generic

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) –The Illinois Department of Public Health is encouraging all community college and public and private university students across Illinois to get vaccinated at mass vaccination sites with their new initiative “College Vaccination Days.” 

Starting the weekend of April 17 and running throughout the upcoming week, state-supported mass vaccination sites across Illinois will have COVID-19 vaccination appointments available for college and university students. 

IDPH is partnering with colleges and universities in Illinois to help them direct their students to state-supported sites.

At the start of April, the highest case count in Illinois was among those in their 20s. Over the past month, cases among those 18-24 years of age doubled.

“Our young adults have a key role to play in bringing this pandemic to an end, and I’m proud to make it easier for our community college and public and private university students to access these life-saving vaccines,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Getting vaccinated is about protecting yourself, but it’s also about protecting your professors, your parents, your peers, campus staff, and the greater community you call home.”

“College campuses are microcosms of the communities in which they are located, and if we see an increase in cases on campus, we will see an increase in cases in the community,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.  “Especially as we are starting to see variants become more prevalent and the number of cases and hospitals increasing statewide, we need to vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible. With young people driving our increase in cases, this is an important opportunity for our college and university students to protect themselves and their communities.”

The following mass vaccination sites will have appointments available specifically for college and university students on the following days.

Colleges and universities will have links where students can register for an appointment.

Date

Location

Address

Saturday

April 17

Adams County – Oakley Linsey Center

300 Civic Center Plaza

Quincy

Sunday

April 18

Kane County

Former Carson Pirie Scott

970 North Lake St.

Aurora

Kane County

Elgin Eastside Recreation Center

1800 E. Chicago St.

Elgin

Kane County

Former Sam’s Club

501 N. Randall Rd.

Batavia

Madison County – Gateway Convention Center

1 Gateway Drive

Collinsville

Sangamon County

Orr Building – State Fairgrounds

801 E. Sangamon Ave.

Springfield

St. Clair County

Belle-Clair Fairgrounds

200 S. Belt East

Belleville

Winnebago County

Former K-Mart

1321 Sandy Hollow Rd.

Rockford

Monday

April 19

Cook County

Arlington Heights Health Center

3250 N. Arlington Heights Rd.

Arlington Heights

Cook County

Former K-Mart

1155 E. Oakton St.

Des Plaines

Cook County

Forest Park - Former HOBO

7600 Roosevelt Rd.

Forest Park

Cook County

Matteson – Former Target

4647 Promenade Way

Matteson

Cook County

South Suburban College

15800 State St.

South Holland

Cook County

Tinley Park Convention Center

18451 Convention Center Drive

Tinley Park

Cook County

Triton College

2000 5th Ave.

River Grover

Tuesday

April 20

DuPage County

Fairgrounds Building 1

2015 Manchester Rd.

Wheaton

Grundy County

Shabbona Middle School

725 School St.

Morris

Lake County

Lake County Fairgrounds

1060 E. Peterson Rd.

Grayslake

Will County

Former Toys R Us

3128 Voyager Lane

Joliet

Mass vaccination sites in DeKalb, McDonough, and McLean counties have been and will continue to provide vaccinations to students as part of the Rapid Response Vaccination Teams deployed to areas seeing increasing cases.

All mass vaccination locations will be administering either Moderna, or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. 

At the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, IDPH is pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, and it will not be administered at mass vaccination sites until further guidance from the CDC. 

Students can make appointments to get their second dose of the vaccine when getting their first dose. 

For information on how to make an appointment to receive the vaccine at other mass vaccination sites or other locations, visit coronavirus.illinois.gov

For those having difficulty navigating online services to make vaccination appointments, the State’s Vaccine Appointment Call Center can help. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.