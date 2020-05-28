SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health has filed emergency rules in order to keep residents at long-term care facilities safe.
The orders mandate that long-term care facilities comply with infection control practices, including testing all staff and residents for COVID-19. Every facility will be required to implement a testing plan to protect those living in the facility.
“Nursing home residents are at higher risk for infection, serious illness, and death from COVID-19,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Testing residents and health care staff is important to help keep COVID-19 out of facilities if the virus is not there, detect cases quickly – especially among individuals who are asymptomatic, and stop transmission. While many facilities are working with IDPH and their local health departments to help keep residents safe, we cannot rely on voluntary compliance alone, and this additional regulatory authority will help ensure swift action.”
Each facility will be required to work with a laboratory to have their specimens tested. If they do not comply IDPH could fine or revoke licenses of facilities operating in the state.
IDPH said they will provide training and assistance. Numbers will need to be provided to IDPH.
The facility must also make sure a copy of the facility’s infection control policies and procedures is provided to residents, and to the resident’s family or representative, along with IDPH or local health departments, upon request.
As of Thursday, IDPH has provided 45,000 testing kits to 170 long care facilities. IDPH has an agreement with Quest Laboratories, which has so far provided 8,500 testing kits to 33 long term care facilities.
This emergency rule is effective immediately and can be found at https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/governor-pritzkers-executive-orders-and-rules.
