covid testing.jpg

(WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health is hosting mobile testing at locations around the state each week in January to provide COVID-19 testing. 

Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. 

There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. 

Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. 

Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations. 

COUNTY

DATE

LOCATION

ADDRESS

HOURS

Crawford

January 6

Lincoln Trail College

11220 IL-1

Robinson

8am – 4pm

DeWitt

January 9

DeWitt County Health Department

5924 Revere Rd.

Clinton

8am – 4pm

Edgar

January 5 and January 10

Edgard County Health Department

502 Shaw Ave.

Paris

8am – 4pm

Knox

January 10

Knox County Fairgrounds

1392 Knox Hwy. 9

Galesburg

8am – 4pm

Macon

January 4-10

Decatur Civic Center

1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza

Decatur

8am – 4pm

McDonough

January 4

WIU Tanner Circle

740 W. University Dr.

Macomb

8am - 4pm 

McLean

January 5

Ferrero Bloomington

2501 Biech Rd.

Bloomington

8am – 4pm

Mercer

January 6

Mercer County Health Department

305 NW 7th St.

Aledo

8am – 4pm

Richland

January 8

Olney Central College-Richland County

305 N. West St.

Olney

8am – 4pm

Sangamon

January 4 and January 9-10

Sangamon County Health Department

2833 S. Grand Ave. East

Springfield

8am – 4pm

Schuyler

January 7

First United Methodist Church

210 W. Jefferson St.

Rushville

8am – 4pm

Site locations are subject to change. Check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.