(WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health is hosting mobile testing at locations around the state each week in January to provide COVID-19 testing.
Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status.
There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required.
Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab.
Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.
COUNTY
DATE
LOCATION
ADDRESS
HOURS
Crawford
January 6
Lincoln Trail College
11220 IL-1
Robinson
8am – 4pm
DeWitt
January 9
DeWitt County Health Department
5924 Revere Rd.
Clinton
8am – 4pm
Edgar
January 5 and January 10
Edgard County Health Department
502 Shaw Ave.
Paris
8am – 4pm
Knox
January 10
Knox County Fairgrounds
1392 Knox Hwy. 9
Galesburg
8am – 4pm
Macon
January 4-10
Decatur Civic Center
1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza
Decatur
8am – 4pm
McDonough
January 4
WIU Tanner Circle
740 W. University Dr.
Macomb
8am - 4pm
McLean
January 5
Ferrero Bloomington
2501 Biech Rd.
Bloomington
8am – 4pm
Mercer
January 6
Mercer County Health Department
305 NW 7th St.
Aledo
8am – 4pm
Richland
January 8
Olney Central College-Richland County
305 N. West St.
Olney
8am – 4pm
Sangamon
January 4 and January 9-10
Sangamon County Health Department
2833 S. Grand Ave. East
Springfield
8am – 4pm
Schuyler
January 7
First United Methodist Church
210 W. Jefferson St.
Rushville
8am – 4pm
Site locations are subject to change. Check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information.
