ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois health officials announced Monday the state has 1,173 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the latest deaths include:
- Cass County – 1 female 90s
- Cook County – 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County – 1 male 70s
- Peoria County – 1 female 100+
- Will County – 1 female 50s
IDPH is reporting the state has a total of 162,748 cases of COVID-19 and 7,301 total deaths across 102 counties. The age range of cases is from younger than one year old to over 100 years old.
In the last 24 hours, labs reported 34,598 specimens for a total of 2,279,109. The preliminary statewide positivity rate of cases as a percentage of total tests from July 13-July 19 is 3 percent.
As of Sunday night, health officials said 1,410 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH said 308 were in the ICU and 133 were on ventilators.
Click here to see the latest information from IDPH about confirmed cases, probable cases and deaths in Illinois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.