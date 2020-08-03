ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois health officials announced Monday the state has 1,298 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths.
The latest deaths include:
- Adams County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Peoria County: 1 female 70s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 80s
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 183,241 COVID-19 cases and 7,526 deaths across 102 Illinois counties. The age range of cases is from younger than one year old to over 100 years old.
In the last 24 hours, labs reported 28,475 specimens for a total of 2,806,797. The preliminary statewide seven-day positivity rate of cases as a percentage of total tests from July 27 to Aug. 2 is 4 percent.
As of Sunday night, health officials said there were 1,418 people reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19 in Illinois. Of those, 347 were in the ICU and 132 were on ventilators.
Click here for the latest COVID-19 information from IDPH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.