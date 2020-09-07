ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois health officials confirmed 1,381 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, along with eight additional deaths.
The latest deaths include the following:
Coles County: 1 male 70s
Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
DuPage County: 1 male 70s
Jefferson County: 1 male 90s
LaSalle County: 1 female 80s
Perry County: 1 female 90s
Illinois has passed 250,000 cases of COVID-19, with a total of 250,961 reported Monday. A total of 8,179 people have died from the virus in the state.
The age range of cases is from younger than one year old to over 100 years old. The preliminary statewide positivity rate for cases as a percentage of total tests from Aug. 31 - Sept. 6 is 4.2%.
In the last 24 hours, labs reported 28,975 specimens for a total of 4,447,347. As of Sunday night, there were 1,484 Illinoisans reported to be in the hospital with the virus. Of that number, 352 were in the ICU and 137 were on ventilators.
Click here to view the latest information about confirmed cases, probable cases and deaths from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.