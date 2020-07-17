ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois health officials reported 1,384 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 additional deaths Friday.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the latest deaths include:
- Cook County – 1 female 30s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 3 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- DeKalb County – 1 female 80s
- DuPage County – 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
- LaSalle County – 1 male 60s
- McHenry County – 1 female 50s, 1 female 100+
- St. Clair County – 1 female 50s
- Woodford County – 1 male 60s
The state is reporting a total of 159,334 positive cases of the virus and 7,272 total deaths across 102 counties. The age range of cases is from younger than one year old to more than 100 years old.
In the last 24 hours, labs reported 43,692 specimens for a total of 2,166,299. This marks the second straight day Illinois has tested over 40,000 specimens. Health officials said community-based and mobile testing sites have increased access to COVID-19 testing.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percentage of total tests from July 10 to July 16 is 3 percent.
As of Thursday night, health officials said there were 1,431 people in Illinois reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 309 were in the ICU and 128 were on ventilators.
Click here for more information from IDPH about confirmed cases, probable cases and deaths in Illinois.
