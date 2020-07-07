ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois health officials announced Tuesday the state has 587 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 more deaths.
The latest deaths include the following:
- Cook County: 2 females 50s, 2 females 60s, 4 males 60s, 4 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 unknown 80s, 2 males 90s, 1 unknown 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Kane County: 1 female 70s
- Kendall County: 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s
- Madison County: 1 female 70s
- McHenry County: 1 male 60s
- Peoria County: 1 female 70s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 90s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 50s
- Stephenson County: 1 male 80s
- Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 90s
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state has a total of 148,452 cases of the virus and 7,063 total deaths across 102 counties. The age range of cases is from younger than one year old to over 100 years old.
In the last 24 hours, labs reported 26,994 specimens for a total of 1,809,834. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate as a percentage of total tests from June 20-July 6 is 2.6 percent.
As of Monday night, IDPH said there were 1,385 people in Illinois reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those 320 were in the ICU and 153 were on ventilators, the department said.
Information about confirmed cases, probable cases and deaths from COVID-19 can be found on the IDPH website.
