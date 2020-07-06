ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois health officials announced the state has 614 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, along with six additional deaths.
The latest deaths include a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s from Champaign County, two men in their 60s and a woman in her 80s from Cook County, and a 90-year-old woman from DeKalb County, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The state is reporting a total of 147,865 total cases of COVID-19 and 7,026 deaths across 102 Illinois counties. The age range of these cases extends from younger than one year old to over 100 years old.
In the last 24 hours, labs reported 21,134 specimens for a total of 1,782,840. IDPH said the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percentage of total tests from June 29-July 5 is 2.6 percent.
Click here for the latest statistics, which include confirmed cases, probable cases and deaths in Illinois.
