ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois health officials announced the state has 707 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 additional deaths Tuesday.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the latest deaths include the following:
- Cass County: 1 female 90s
- Cook County: 2 males 20s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 4 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- DeKalb County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s
- Lake County: 1 female 70s
- Madison County: 1 male 80s
- McHenry County: 1 female 50s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s
IDPH is reporting a total of 155,506 cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with 7,218 deaths. The deaths span across 102 counties.
The age range of cases is from younger than one year old to more than 100 years old. In the last 24 hours, labs reported 28,446 specimens for a total of 2,041,440.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate of cases as a percentage of total tests from July 7-July 13 is 3 percent.
As of Monday night, the state had 1,416 people reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 333 were in the ICU and 126 were on ventilators.
Click here for the latest information from IDPH about confirmed cases, probable cases and deaths.
