ILLINOIS (WAND) - State health officials announced Wednesday Illinois has 715 new cases of COVID-19 and 64 additional deaths.
The latest information about deaths includes:
- Cook County: 1 male in his 30s, 1 male in his 40s, 2 females in their 50s, 2 males in their 50s, 9 females in their 60s, 6 males in their 60s, 5 females in their 70s, 5 males in their 70s, 3 females in their 80s, 1 male in his 80s, 4 females in their 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female in her 50s, 1 male in his 60s, 1 male in his 70s
- Grundy County: 1 female in her 80s
- Jackson County: 1 female in her 90s
- Kane County: 1 female in her 80s, 1 male in his 90s
- Lake County: 1 male in his 70s, 1 female in her 80s, 1 male in his 80s, 1 female in her 90s
- Madison County: 1 female in her 90s
- McHenry County: 1 female in her 70s
- Peoria County: 1 female in her 80s
- St. Clair County: 2 males in their 70s, 1 female in her 90s
- Will County: 1 female in her 60s, 1 female in her 70s, 1 female in her 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 male in his 60s, 2 females in their 70s, 1 male in his 70s, 1 female in her 80s
As of June 24, 2020, Illinois has 138,540 total cases of COVID-19, including 6,770 deaths in 101 counties. The age range of cases is from younger than one year old to over 100 years old.
More to come.
