ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois health officials announced 724 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 additional deaths Tuesday.
The latest deaths include:
- Bureau County: 1 male 60s
- Cass County: 1 female 90s
- Cook County: 1 female in her 40s, 1 male in his 40s, 1 female in her 50s, 1 male in his 50s, 1 male in his 60s, 2 females in their 70s, 2 males in their 70s, 2 females in their 90s
- Kane County: 1 female in her 60s, 2 males in their 70s
- Lake County: 1 female in her 70s, 1 female in her 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 male in his 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 male in his 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 female in her 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 female in her 70s, 1 female in her 80s
IDPH is reporting a total of 143,185 positive cases of COVID-19 in Illinois. The state has a total of 6,923 deaths in 101 counties. The age range of cases is from younger than one year old to over 100 years old.
In the last 24 hours, labs reported 31,069 specimens for a total of 1,602,965. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percentage of total tests from June 23-June 29 is 2.6 percent.
