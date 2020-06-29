ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois health officials announced 738 new cases of COVID-19, along with 14 additional deaths, on Monday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said the 14 latest deaths include the following:
- Cook County: 1 female in her 30s, 2 males in their 40s, 1 female in her 60s, 1 male in his 60s, 1 male in his 70s, 2 females in their 80s, 2 males in their 80s, 1 unknown in their 80s, 1 female in her 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female in her 80s
- Perry County: 1 male in his 50s
The state has a total of 142,461 cases across 101 counties. The age range is from younger than one year old to older than 100 years. In the last 24 hours, labs reported 26,918 specimens for a total of 1,571,896.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percentage of total tests from June 22 to June 28 is 2.7 percent.
Statistics from the weekend are below.
Sunday, June 28
• 646 new cases for a total of 141,723 cases
• 15 additional deaths for a total of 6,888 deaths
• 23,789 new test results for a total of 1,544,978 tests
- Cook County: 2 males in their 60s, 1 female in her 70s, 1 male in his 70s, 1 female in her 80s, 1 female in her 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male in his 70s
- Kane County: 1 male in his 50s
- Kankakee County: 1 male in his 80s
- Lake County: 1 female in her 90s
- Peoria County: 1 female in her 70s
- Will County: 1 female in her 60s, 1 male in his 70s, 1 male in his 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 female in her 90s
Saturday, June 27
• 786 new cases for a total of 141,077 cases
• 26 additional deaths for a total of 6,873 deaths
• 30,237 new test results for a total of 1,521,189 tests
- Cook County: 1 male in his 40s, 1 female in her 50s, 1 male in his 50s, 2 females in their 60s, 1 male in his 60s, 2 females in their 70s, 1 male in his 70s, 1 female in her 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male in his 60s, 1 male in his 70s, 1 female in her 80s
- Kane County: 2 males in their 60s, 1 male in his 80s
- Kankakee County: 2 males in their 70s
- Lake County: 1 female in her 50s, 1 female in her 80s
- McHenry County: 1 male in his 90s
- Peoria County: 1 female in her 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 female in her 60s, 1 male in his 70s
- Union County: 1 female in her 70s
- Winnebago County: 1 male in his 80s
