ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois health officials announced 828 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 additional deaths Wednesday.
The latest deaths include:
- Cook County: 1 female in her 40s, 1 male in his 40s, 1 male in his 50s, 1 male in his 60s, 3 females in their 70s, 3 males in their 70s, 3 female in their 80s, 2 females in their 90s, 1 male in his 90s
- DuPage 1 male in his 40s, 1 female in his 90s
- Kane County: 1 male in his 60s, 2 females in their 80s
- Lake County: 1 female in her 50s, 1 female in her 60s, 1 female in her 80s
- Madison County: 1 male in his 70s
- Sangamon County: 1 female in her 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 female in her 80s
- Will County: 1 female in her 60s
- Winnebago County: 1 male in his 60s, 1 male in his 80s
IDPH is reporting the state has a total of 144,013 cases of COVID-19, including 6,951 deaths. The age range of cases extends from younger than one year old to over 100 years old.
In the last 24 hours, labs reported 33,090 specimens for a total of 1,636,055. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests from June 24-June 30 is 2.6 percent.
Confirmed and probable cases and deaths can be viewed on the IDPH website.
