ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois state health officials announced 883 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 additional deaths Monday.
The latest deaths include:
- Cook County: 1 female in her 50s, 1 female in her 60s, 1 male in his 70s, 1 female in her 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male in his 80s
- Montgomery County: 1 male in his 90s
The Illinois Department of Public Health said the state has 154,799 of COVID-19 and 7,193 deaths across 102 counties. The age range of cases is from younger than one year old to over 100 years old.
In the last 24 hours, labs reported 30,012 specimens for a total of 2,012,994. The preliminary statewide positivity rate for cases as a percentage of total tests from July 6-July 12 is 3 percent.
IDPH said the state had 1,362 people reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19 as of Sunday night. Of those, 334 were in the ICU and 136 were on ventilators.
To see the latest information about confirmed cases, probable cases and deaths from IDPH, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.