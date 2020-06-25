ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois has 894 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and 41 additional deaths, state health officials announced.
The latest deaths include the following:
- Cook County: 2 males in their 30s, 1 female in her 50s, 3 females in their 60s, 2 males in their 60s, 2 females in their 70s, 3 males in their 70s, 4 females in their 80s, 3 males in their 80s, 1 female in her 90s, 1 male in his 90s, 1 female at 100+
- DuPage County: 1 male in his 70s, 1 female in her 80s, 2 male in his 80s, 1 male in his 90s
- Kane County: 1 male in his 50s, 1 male in his 70s
- Lake County: 1 male in his 60s, 1 male in his 80s
- LaSalle County: 1 male in his 70s
- McHenry County: 1 male in his 70s, 1 male in his 80s
- Monroe County: 1 female in her 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 male in his 40s, 1 male in his 80s
- Will County: 2 females in their 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 male in his 80s
More to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.