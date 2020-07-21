ILLINOIS (WAND) - State health officials announced Tuesday Illinois has 955 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 more deaths.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the latest deaths include:
- Cook County – 1 female 50s, 6 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- DuPage County – 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Kane County – 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Lake County – 1 male 60s
- McHenry County – 2 males 70s
- St. Clair County – 1 female 80s
- Winnebago County – 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
The department reports the state has a total of 163,703 cases of COVID-19 and 7,324 total deaths across 102 counties. The age range of cases is from younger than one year old to over 100 years old.
In the last 24 hours, labs reports 29,745 cases specimens for a total 2,308,854. The preliminary statewide positivity rate for cases as a percentage of total tests from July 14 to July 20 is 3.1 percent.
As of Monday night, health officials said there were 1,466 people in Illinois hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 320 were in the ICU and 142 were on ventilators.
For the latest information on confirmed cases, probable cases and deaths from IDPH, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.