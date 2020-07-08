ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois health officials announced the state has 980 new COVID-19 cases and 36 more deaths Wednesday.
The latest deaths include:
- Champaign County: 2 males 70s
- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 4 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s
- DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s 1 male 80s
- Kane County: 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s
- Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
- McHenry County: 2 females 70s
- McLean County: 1 female 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Winnebago County: 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 149,432 COVID-19 cases in the state and 7,099 deaths. The stats involve a total of 102 Illinois counties.
The age range of cases is from less than one year old to over 100 years. In the last 24 hours, labs reported 32,742 specimens for a total of 1,842,576.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percentage of total tests from July 1-July 7 is 2.6 percent.
State officials said were 1,518 people in Illinois who reported being in the hospital due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday night. Of those, 331 were in the ICU and 151 were on ventilators.
Click here for information on confirmed cases, probable cases and deaths from IDPH.
