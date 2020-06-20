SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health has received approximately 23 cases that seem to be linked to a multi-state-outbreak of cyclosporiasis.
Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by microscopic Cyclospora parasite.
Cases have been reported throughout Illinois with many people getting sick in mid-May. The initial investigation linked the outbreak to store brand packaged garden salads from Aldi, Hy-Vee and Jewel-Osco grocery stores in Illinois.
“Although a link has been made to Cyclospora in some Illinois cases, public health officials continue to investigate other sources,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “If you consumed store brand packaged garden salads since May and then developed watery diarrhea, please contact a health care provider about testing and treatment.”
The stores are cooperating with the state health departments, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Food and Drug Administration.
Symptoms usually begin about a week after exposure, although some people who are infected may not have any noticeable symptoms. Symptoms may include the following:
• Frequent bouts of watery diarrhea (the most common symptom)
• Loss of appetite
• Weight loss
• Cramping, bloating, and/or increased gas
• Nausea (vomiting is less common)
• Fatigue
• Low-grade fever
Cyclospora can not spread directly from person to person. The infection can be treated with specific antibodies. If not treated, the illness may last from days to months.
