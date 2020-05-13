CHICAGO (WAND) - During Governor JB Prizker's Wednesday afternoon briefing he addressed some concerns about the health and well being of residents and employees of long-term care facilities.
Pritzker said from the beginning of the crisis the state has worked hard to protect employees and residents of long-term care facilities around the state.
"As soon as we knew COVID-19’s adverse effects on elderly congregate communities, we implemented visitor restrictions at facilities we control & worked with the vast network of organizations to issue guidelines to implement similarly strict restrictions and protocols," said Pritzker.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said they are prioritizing testing at the facilities, where COVID infection is more likely to lead to higher severity cases. Since testing has expanded 30,000 tests at 129 facilities around the state have been administered.
To make sure these facilities have their own stockpiles of PPE, IEMA and IDPH have delivered to more than 1,200 nursing homes in the state.
The state has been operating a new N95 mask decontamination system for nursing home facilities and their associations to stretch their PPE stock further — a fully free service door to door.
There are four veterans' homes that are state operated. The rest are private entities.
As of Tuesday, all of our residents and employees at our four veterans’ homes have been tested for this virus.
Here's the status of positive results in each home since Wednesday:
- Illinois Veterans’ Home at Anna: Full-facility testing revealed 5 positive residents and 0 positive staff, with a handful still awaiting results.
- Illinois Veterans’ Home at LaSalle: A single resident tested positive earlier in May. The resident has since tested negative and subsequent testing revealed no additional positive residents and zero positive staff.
- Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno: In total, 30 residents and 19 employees have tested positive at since April. All residents were tested over the last few days; positive residents and all residents they had direct contact with have been isolated. One of the residents who tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away. All of IDVA grieves for their loss. The resident had been on hospice since 2019 due to reasons other than COVID-19. IDVA cannot share any more information about them due to privacy concerns.
- Illinois Veterans’ Home at Quincy: There are no known positive residents or staff to date. As of this morning, 475 tests have come back negative, with more residents and staff awaiting their results and additional testing of staff and contractors ongoing.
Pritzker said he is sadden to share that a "Manteno resident who has been on hospice for several months and recently tested positive has passed away. To the family members and loved ones of this hero – a person who served and sacrificed for the America we all cherish – God bless you."
The state's veterans’ home staff continue to operate with extreme vigilance in ensuring the safety of our nation’s heroes through this crisis, adhering to best protocols and isolation practices as determined by IDPH and other public health experts.
