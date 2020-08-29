SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) With election season gearing up, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday issued a new set of guidelines aimed at ensuring the health and safety of voters amid the pandemic.
All local election authorities must develop written COVID-19 prevention plans for polling sites, according to a news release from IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.
Additionally, election authorities are encouraged to relocate polls previously housed in long-term care facilities and senior living residences to protect voters and residents.
All polling locations will have signs encouraging voters to wear masks and social distance inside the polling places, as outlined in the guidance. If voters show up to a polling place without a mask, election authorities are required to offer them a face covering outside of the polling place.
Polling booths must also be set up at least 6 feet apart.
Election officials are also encouraged to implement the following: Plexiglas barriers, large print instructions to facilitate communication, routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces and polling place personnel to remind voters to maintain physical distance.
